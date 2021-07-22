Breezy conditions for today will slightly warmer temps

Good morning folks!

We are starting our Thursday under mostly clear skies with some enjoyable temps. Dewpoints remain on the comfortable side for this morning and will continue to do so for the rest of the day. Unseasonably cool temps remain in the forecast for today as we will see temps in the 80s and 90s for this afternoon. Temps however will return to seasonal by the end of the work week. CPC outlook is indicating that we will end the month of July and start the month of August on the hot side of things. We will be trending well above average temps with dry conditions.

For this weekend, system patterns begin to change and our best chance for some moisture will be on Sunday afternoon. Until then we are remaining dry with breezy conditions for today and Friday.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas