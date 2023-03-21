Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 40s. Highs will range in the mid-60s to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies for today. The downside to this nice warmup will be the winds. Windy to breezy conditions from today through the next seven days. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek but also the day with the strongest winds. Gusts will be up to 60 mph which means blowing dust will be a huge concern. There is a High Wind Watch already in place for Wednesday afternoon. Our next shot of moisture will be Thursday as a cold front roll into the Panhandle. Still not looking at a huge amount of moisture potential, but at least looking at that rain favoring our southeastern counties.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas