Breezy but a pleasant start to the week

Good morning, folks!

A cool start this Monday morning with temps in the 20s and 30s. Temps this afternoon however will increase in the mid 60s across the Panhandle. Winds will pick up as we progress into the noon hours but diminish as we move into the evening. Cloud cover will move into the viewing area overnight and expected to leave by tomorrow morning.

For the next seven days we are tracking a strong cold on Tuesday evening. Temps will fall well below average for a few days. By Thursday we are looking at the potential for some light snow across the entire area. Still a few more detail to get to as we approach this system. More details to come.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas