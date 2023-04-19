Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s, well above the seasonal low. Highs will range in the 80s to low 90s with winds on the breezy side for this afternoon. Expect gusty winds up to 35 mph. We saw a dryline move across the area yesterday dropping humidity behind it. That dryline remains out east meaning we have a huge concern for fire danger today. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect until 11 p.m. A cool front is forecast tonight into tomorrow morning. This will bring us a cooldown with temps falling into the 60s for Friday and Saturday. Moisture potential has also increased for next week.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas