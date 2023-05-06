Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a pleasantly warm and breezy day for Saturday. We will wake up with cool temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. Temps will then moderate to the 80’s and some could see the 90’s. For tomorrow evening, we could expect light showers and possible storms in our southeastern counties of the Texas Panhandle. As of this time, the Storm Prediction Center has us under the general thunderstorm risk for most southeastern counties of the viewing area. We are at marginal risk in just two counties in the viewing area, which would be for Childress and Cottle counties. We will keep you posted. Have a great weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel