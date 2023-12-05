Hello everyone!

This afternoon looks to be pleasant with light and variable winds of 2 to 12 mph. Temperatures will respond, moderating back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Amarillo should top out near 62. Tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday will be gusty and unseasonably warm with highs ranging from the mid 60’s to the low 70’s. The cool 40’s and seasonal 50’s look to return for the upcoming weekend.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected for this workweek. Snow flurries however, might return early on Saturday morning along with a cold north wind!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris