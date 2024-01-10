Hello everyone!

This afternoon is sunny with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, moderating into the 40’s and 50’s. Amarillo should top out near 56. Tomorrow looks to continue breezy with highs close to 53, followed by much cooler weather on Friday. Blustery northwest winds will usher in the upper 30’s and low 40’s for daytime highs. Saturday might top out near 50, while Sunday and Monday look like they will fall into the deepfreeze with temperatures in the low 30’s and low 20’s respectively.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, pockets of light snow could be seen in the predawn hours of Friday. Additional light flurries might occur on Sunday and Monday.

Please stay tuned, only time will tell!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris