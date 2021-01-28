Mild weather with a slight chance of rain

Today should see highs in the 50’s and low 60’s, while tomorrow will warm nicely into the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s. The only negative for today will be breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Windy conditions look to return on Saturday, as an upper-level disturbance passes overhead. Also, it appears that we could see widely scattered rain showers developing by tomorrow night – drifting eastward and exiting the Eastern Panhandles by Saturday morning. Temperatures should stay warm enough to keep the precipitation in liquid form.

Saturday afternoon returns to sunshine with blustery northwest winds, and highs in the low 60’s, while Sunday looks to be calm with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s. Monday (February 1) will continue the trend of pleasant weather, with afternoon temperatures in the 60’s, followed by highs close to 70 on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris