Good evening, everyone!

We are expecting a sunny and clear day with very warm to hot temperatures and breezy winds. We will wake up with mild temps all throughout the High Plains ranging in the upper-50’s to low 70’s. Saturday’s afternoon temps will be very warm in the 90’s and some could possibly see the triple digits. Our UV index for today is extreme at 12, so make sure to wear SPF for this weekend. We are looking at a break from the rain this weekend and the start to the new week. For next week, we can expect more hot summer temps in the 90’s and 100’s. Have a great Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel