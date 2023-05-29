Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Showers and thunderstorms pushed through the High Plains Sunday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Flooding continues to be a huge concern for some of our counties. Potter and Hansford County are under a Flood Advisory this morning. The highest observation in our viewing area in the past 24 hours occurred in Hooker, OK with 1.74″. Rain has diminished for the start of this Monday with a break from the rain this afternoon. There could be one or two isolated storms to move in into the Oklahoma Panhandle but everyone else will stay dry. The highs for today will be in the 80s with pleasant conditions. Severe weather potential increase more as we progress through the workweek with temps eventually falling back into the 70’s from Thursday and into the weekend.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas