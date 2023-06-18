Good evening, everyone!

We had a very warm day in the 80’s and 90’s. We will continue to expect similar weather tomorrow, as well. We will wake up with mild temperatures in the upper-50’s and 60’s. It will be a pleasant start with mild temps and light winds. For Monday afternoon, we are expecting hot temperatures in the 90’s and 100’s. For Amarillo, our forecasted high will be around 97 degrees. We will have a breezy afternoon on Monday, along with the hot temps. We are looking at a break from the rain for the start of the workweek. We have a possibility for thunderstorms and showers in our northeastern counties for late Tuesday evening. Have a great Father’s Day!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel