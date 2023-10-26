Good morning, everyone!

It is a slightly cooler start this morning in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will moderate to above average today. Thursday’s afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and 80s throughout the High Plains. Along with the above seasonal temperatures, high wind conditions will be present. Wind gusts could reach up to 30-35 mph. With the low relative humidity in the teens and high winds, we’re anticipating elevated fire weather conditions.

The main area of concern for these conditions will be in our southwestern counties. A few safety tips to prevent wildfires will be to obey all burn bans in your counties and to try to avoid activities with open flames or sparks. With the High Plains located west of the dryline boundary, we are favoring clear skies and dry conditions. There will be a break from the rain today and for Friday, as well.

As we wake up Friday morning, we are tracking a cold front during the early morning. Along the cold front, a few brief developing showers will not be impossible. Temperatures will remain cool to mild for the end of the week. Our first cold blast of the season will occur this weekend. On Sunday, it will be a blustery and cold day. Our forecasted high temperatures on Sunday will be in the 30s. With the second front on Saturday night into Sunday, we are anticipating precipitation. There is a chance for a wintry mix throughout the day on Sunday. As of this time, freezing rain is expected with a few possible snowflakes. We will keep you updated on any ice accumulation this weekend. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel