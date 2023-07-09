Good evening, everyone!

We had a mild to warm day all throughout the High Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has western portions of the viewing area under the General T’Storm risk for today. We have a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm, but the latest models are showing that will not be likely, but it cannot be ruled out. We will wake up to mild temperatures in the 60’s for Monday morning. Monday’s afternoon temps will be warm in the 80’s and 90’s. We are expecting strong to severe thunderstorms for Monday afternoon. The SPC has most of the High Plains under the Slight risk for severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat for tomorrow. Flooding can be a concern for slow moving storms treading over very saturated ground, especially in our northeastern counties. Have a great and safe Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel