Good morning, everyone!

It will be a chilly start this morning throughout the High Plains. As the morning progresses, we are anticipating blustery wind conditions. Due to the viewing area located behind the low-pressure system, we are expecting sustained winds between 25-35 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 45-55 mph. Make sure to tie down any outdoor furniture and holiday decorations. Due to the high winds, there is a Wind Advisory in effect for our western half of the viewing area from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. Afternoon temperatures will linger in the 50s and low 60s. It will be near seasonal day but just below average for this time of year. A few pockets of light showers are possible throughout the day. Pockets of mixed showers could linger in our northwestern counties.

As we wake up tomorrow morning, temperatures will be chilly. Tuesday’s morning temperatures will linger in the 30s and low 40s. As we look towards Thursday, it will be a pleasantly cool to mild day in the 60s with some mostly sunny skies. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel