Good Friday afternoon, everyone!

Today will continue to be fall-like with highs in the 60’s and 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 75. For early this evening, however, the weather will turn windy, as another cool front pushes south through the area. This boundary will be dry, no rain or severe weather is expected. But northeast winds will increase upwards of 20 to 35 mph, just in time for Friday night football. If you are headed out and about tonight, a jacket or sweater might come in handy, as temperatures fall into the 50’s. The winds should subside before midnight.

Looking ahead to the weekend! Believe it or not, several locations may be waking up to the chilly upper 30’s and low 40’s for tomorrow morning, before returning to the low 70’s during the afternoon. The low to mid 80’s look commonplace for Sunday, while the mid to upper 80’s look to return for Monday through Midweek. As of this writing, no additional showers or storms are expected through next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris