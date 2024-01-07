Good Sunday everyone,

A blizzard warning has been issued for the northwestern counties starting from Monday 3 AM until 6 AM Tuesday CDT. Two to six inches of snow, sustained winds in the 30s, and gusts upwards of 65 mph are likely within the blizzard warning. Next, a winter storm watch has been continued for the northeastern panhandles, going into effect from late Monday afternoon into late Monday night. Blizzard conditions appear possible as 2 to 6 inches of snow is likely combined with wind gusts of 55-65 mph late Sunday through early Tuesday. Further south including the 1-40 corridor and Amarillo, a high wind watch has been released from Monday morning through late Monday evening in anticipation of sustained winds of 35-45 mph accompanied by intermittent gusts upwards of 60 mph. While snow is possible in the southern viewing area, the main winter impacts will be confined to the north.

Additionally, a line of moderate to heavy showers and weak thunderstorms are expected to develop in the eastern TX panhandle during the pre-dawn hours on Monday. By sunrise, the rain should be out of the viewing area, with snow beginning to enter the northwestern region on the system’s backside. As mentioned previously, you can expect 2-6 inches of snow across our northern counties, with locally higher amounts. Furthermore, powerful sustained winds in the 30s and 40s, along with gusts reaching 65 mph, will promote blizzard potential early Monday through early Tuesday morning.

Forecaster Landry Judd