Good afternoon!

The very pleasant weather from yesterday with highs only in the 70’s and low 80’s will be giving way to rising temperatures today. Sunshine, and southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, will aid with highs back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo should top out near 90. Tomorrow will see sunshine, occasionally breezy southwest winds with highs near 100, while Thursday and Friday might reach a range from 98 to 104, locally. Unfortunately, the triple-digit heat looks like it will continue for this weekend and early next week.

Regarding rain, other than a stray thunderstorm here or there from time to time, precipitation chances will stay slim to none through Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable evening, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris