Hello everyone, and welcome to Martin Luther King Day!

Another bitterly cold day is underway! The near zero readings from this morning will give way to just slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon. Even with a partly sunny sky, highs will only top out in the teens! Wind chill values, however, will continue to run from near 20 below to 0. Tonight, will see lows once again around zero, while tomorrow afternoon should top out near 30. Finally, by midweek, breezy and much warmer weather returns. Afternoon highs on Wednesday could reach into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Thursday should top out in the 50’s, while the sunny but cooler upper 30’s and low 40’s take over for Friday and Saturday. Sunday should warm back into the 50’s.

As of this writing no rain or snow is expected through the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and warm Martin Luther King Day, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris