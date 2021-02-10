Frigid Arctic air takes up residence + snowy conditions over Valentine’s weekend

The cold air may retreat slightly back to the northeast today, giving our area yet another day of a wide range in temperatures. The 50’s may return to our southwest counties, while the 20’s will be commonplace across our northeast zones. Amarillo should top out in the chilly 30’s and low 40’s. Also, ice fog, flurries, and pockets of light freezing drizzle could create slick and hazardous conditions where the air is below freezing. Please slow way down, and drive very cautiously, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling.

The arctic air mass looks to push once more to the southwest for tomorrow and Friday – lasting through the weekend, and this time, engulfing all of our counties with sub-freezing air. The 20’s and low 30’s will be common for Thursday and Friday, while the frigid teens and single digits will be entrenched across the Panhandles on Saturday, and Sunday (Valentine’s Day). In fact, according to one of our models, -4 could be the morning low in Amarillo on Sunday! To add to this misery will be dangerously brutal wind chills, with a range of 30 below zero, to 5 above.

On the precipitation front – patchy light blowing snow or flurries might occur on Friday night and Saturday, followed by additional scattered snow showers for Sunday (Valentine’s Day), and Monday. In the end, some impactful snow amounts may occur over the weekend! Please stay tuned for updated forecasts throughout the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris