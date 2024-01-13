Good Saturday morning, everyone!

A true taste of bitterly cold wintry weather is fast approaching. Unfortunately, not too much warming will occur today, as very cold Arctic air plunges south across the area during the afternoon. We might reach the freezing mark of 32 in Amarillo, before the temperatures nosedive into the teens later today. Tomorrow morning could be brutally cold with lows near zero, and wind chills running close to 10 below! The afternoon hours won’t fare any better with highs only in the teens. Also, and the jury is still out, but we may see some snow flurries during the day, tomorrow.

The chance for light snow or flurries could continue for Monday (Martin Luther King Day), with highs only around 14 degrees! Finally, by Tuesday, the weather should slowly moderate back into the upper 20’s and low 30’s. The mild 40’s look like they will return by midweek.

Have a safe and warm weekend, everyone! Remember to dress in layers if needing to be outside. Cover all exposed skin and try to limit the time that you are outdoors. Frostbite and hypothermia are the main concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris