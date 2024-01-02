Good afternoon, everyone!

We had a near seasonal day in the upper 40s and low 50s. Overall, quiet weather will envelop the area today and Wednesday. There is a slight chance for rain showers in the far southeastern corner of the viewing area. Unfortunately, this system keeps moving southeast of the area meaning we could receive little to no accumulation.

As we wake up on Wednesday, morning temperatures will linger in the low to upper 20s. Shortwave ridging will be present throughout the High Plains on Wednesday. The ridging will bring in dry and quiet weather conditions with clear skies. We have a rain/snow weather system expected to affect mainly the northern counties for the end of the workweek. This system can creep into the viewing area as soon as Thursday morning lasting until early Friday morning. We will have minor winter weather impacts for the Thursday/Friday event. Snow accumulation near an inch will be possible for the northwestern corner. Temperatures will linger in the upper 30s and low 40s for both Thursday and Friday. We will keep you posted on the upcoming event. Have a great and safe rest of your Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel