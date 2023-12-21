Good afternoon, everyone!

We had an above seasonal first day of Winter. Temperatures reached the upper 50s and low 60s this Thursday afternoon. Today will be the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. In Amarillo, we are expected to have a total of 9 hours and 47 minutes of daylight. As we start of the new season, we will have passing light rain showers throughout the day. Only light accumulation is anticipated from the upper-level system.

As we wake up on Friday morning, temperatures will linger in the 30s and low 40s. Dry weather comes back into the forecast tomorrow as we end the workweek. Our next chance for rain will be on Saturday. A low-pressure system will move through the High Plains bringing in scattered showers. We could have a few embedded thunderstorms within the showers on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. Pockets of small hail and gusty winds will not be impossible. As we look into the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast, we are tracking mostly breezy winds and cool temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the area. Have a great and safe rest of your Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel