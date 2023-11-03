Good morning, everyone!

It will be a chilly and mostly clear start this Friday morning. Already by the noon hour, temperatures are anticipated to reach the 60s. As the day progresses into the afternoon, temperatures will remain above seasonal. Friday’s afternoon temps will reach the 70s with a few towns in the low 80s. Sunny skies and pleasantly light winds will accompany the warm temps today. As we wake up on Saturday morning, temperatures will remain chilly in the 30s and 40s. Unfortunately, the chance for any precipitation remains absent for the next couple of days. We have some northwest flow winds in the upper level which will become more prominent on the surface tomorrow. This will lead to a surface level trough to form over the High Plains which will help with keeping the temperatures above seasonal. Dry weather conditions will persist for the following days, as well. Have a great and safe weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel