Good morning, everyone!

We are looking at a cool weekend ahead! For this morning, we are expecting cold temperatures ranging from the upper-20’s to low 40’s. During the afternoon, temperatures will remain cool in the 50’s and 60’s. We are expecting high wind conditions for today, as well. As of this morning, we have a Fire Weather Watch in effect from this morning to this evening. This will affect our western and southwestern counties of our viewing area. We have a Red Flag Warning for eastern New Mexico that will remain in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST. With these dry and windy conditions, we want to take some precautions.

Here are some safety tips:

Dispose of cigarettes properly

Avoid activities with open flames

Secure outdoor items

Drive with both hands on steering wheel

Have a great Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel