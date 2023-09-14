Good morning, everyone!

We are waking up to hit or miss showers this morning. Unseasonably cool temps will persist throughout the day. Our afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60’s and 70’s. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk and our southwestern counties are within the Marginal risk. Thunderstorms for this afternoon could have the potential to pulse marginally severe. Main concerns will be localized flooding, pockets of large hail, and damaging wind gusts with a few possible thunderstorms. We’ll wake up to another cool start in 50’s and 60’s Friday morning. The chance for precipitation will continue to for the end of the week. As we start the new week on Sunday, we can expect the area temps to reach the low 80’s and increase into the mid-80’s for the middle of the next workweek. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel