Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s across the High Plains. A noticeable change to our weather pattern has occurred bringing us cooler temps. We are still forecasting a stretch of 70s for the next six days, with areas to the north in the upper 60s. Over the Summer season, we had a ridge that sat across the state bringing hot temps and dry conditions. This morning you can see a trough pattern over most of the country with rain along that frontal boundary. It was needed rainfall, to say the least. Rain this morning and afternoon will favor areas along and south of the interstate with more rain for the rest of the workweek. Still forecasting for areas across the Panhandles to see 2-3″ of rainfall within the next seven days with localized heavier amounts.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas