Good morning, everyone!

It will be cool day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be light from the southeast, around 9 mph. The high for today will be around 71 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 60’s and Low 70’s range. After today, temperatures will rise to the Low 80’s again for Friday and Saturday. Our next cold front is expected to arrive Saturday evening. Temperatures will drop sharply from 80’s to 60’s by Sunday. Precipitation is also forecasted for next Sunday and Monday. Though the rain is expected to be light, we should see beneficial moisture return to the area. After the front passes, temperatures will slowly rise back to the 70’s.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel