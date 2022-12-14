Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20’s across the Panhandle. Wind chill values are falling into the single digits across the top half of the area. We do have light winds this morning that will continue throughout the rest of the day. Highs for today will range into the 40’s, meaning temps will be below seasonal. Expect lots of sunshine today as well. A trough pattern with a low pressure continue to move across the Central Plains and the eastern part of the U.S. Some strong storms look capable to the SE of the country. Back to our area, temps will be below average for the next seven days with temps favoring the 30’s and 40’s. Tracking another cold front Sunday into Monday. Winds will once again increase for Sunday with some gusts up to 25 mph.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas