Good Saturday everyone,

We are seeing a fantastic start to the weekend with above average temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s, along with crystal clear skies, and light winds! Luckily, this wonderful weather will prevail into Sunday with essentially the same conditions as we are seeing today. Early tomorrow morning though, ample soil moisture, clear skies and light winds will promote patches of dense fog to develop in our eastern counties. If you encounter fog tomorrow morning, please turn on your low beams, and drive carefully, maintaining sufficient distance between other vehicles.

Our precipitation chances appear absent for the better half of the workweek except for Thursday afternoon, with an appreciable chance for some rain showers. Unfortunately, temperatures will likely be too high for snow even at night in our far north and west counties.

Please enjoy this anomalously pleasant afternoon and stay tuned for future updates!

Forecaster Landry Judd