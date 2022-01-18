Beautiful afternoon and a cooldown on the way

Good morning, folks!

Starting this Tuesday with temps in the 20s and 30s as cloud cover continues to move through the area. This has helped those temps stay warmer than yesterday morning. For today we are looking at very warm temps in the mid 60s to low 70s. No fire concern for today as winds will be calm. We are still tracking that big cooldown on the way as a front is anticipated to move into the Panhandle tonight and in the overnight hours.

This cold front will bring us some very cool temps not only for Wednesday but for the next few days as well. Temps will be in 30s and 40s with a slim chance of some snow to cover the area Thursday morning. No accumulatio is expected right now but models are trending to a slight accumulation for northwestern parts of the area. More details as we get closer.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas