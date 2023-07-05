Hello, everyone!

We have a summertime ‘cool front’ drifting south across the Northern and Central Texas Panhandle this afternoon. All indications are that it will pull up stationary along the I-40 corridor our just slightly farther south. Along and north of this boundary will be possible development of scattered thunderstorms. Some of the storms that fire could become strong to severe – producing large hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. The tornado threat is low, but not completely absent. In the end, please stay weather aware if a thunderstorm is nearby, and seek shelter in a substantial building. The timing on today’s severe weather looks to be from midafternoon – lasting throughout the overnight hours. All activity will be drifting east-southeast and exiting into Western Oklahoma around daybreak tomorrow. Speaking of tomorrow, the afternoon hours should return to a docile summer’s day.

Temperature wise, today will see highs in the 80’s and 90’s, while tomorrow should top out in the muggy 80’s. Friday could reach back into the low to mid 90’s, followed by the mid to upper 90’s for the upcoming weekend. Regarding additional rain chances, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Friday and Saturday.

Continue to have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day Week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris