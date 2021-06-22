Turning up the heat – at least for a while

Hello everyone,

The unseasonably cool weather from yesterday is giving way to breezy and much warmer conditions today. Under a mostly sunny sky with southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, temperatures should heat back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow and Thursday will soar into the upper 90’s and low 100’s, while Friday looks to cool down into the 80’s and low 90’s. The 80’s could hold on throughout the weekend, and early next week.

Regarding precipitation – very isolated thunderstorms will be possible for this evening and tomorrow evening, followed by scattered storms Thursday night and Friday. The chance of rain looks to continue over the weekend. As of this writing, severe weather is not expected, but a few of the storms could pulse strong with pockets of small hail, sudden downburst winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris