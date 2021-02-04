Frigid arctic air toys with the region over the coming days ahead

The nice weather from yesterday with highs in the 70’s will give way to windy and markedly cooler conditions today. Under a mostly cloudy sky with northerly winds of 20 to 40 mph, temperatures will tumble into the 40’s and low 50’s this afternoon. Wind chills, however, could make the air feel much colder. Also, as the cold front is moving south across the Panhandles, a chance exists for a very light rain/snow mix this morning. Any precipitation that you might see or feel, should be very short-lived.

Tomorrow and Saturday will see afternoon temperatures ranging from the mid 40’s to the upper 50’s, while Sunday might reach back into the 50’s and low 60’s. Monday through Wednesday, however, could turn much colder, as arctic air surges south across the region. Daytime temperatures very possibly could stay sub-freezing for all three days.

Regarding additional precipitation – a slight chance of a rain/snow mix might be possible early next week, as the much colder air tries to make inroads across the area.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris





Meteorologist Chris Martin