Hello everyone!

Today will see a perfectly sunny sky with south winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs in the middle 90’s. Tomorrow, September 1, could reach the mid to upper 90’s, along with a few low 100’s. The same hot and monotonous weather will continue over the Labor Day Weekend with sunshine and highs in the 90’s and low 100’s. Monday (Labor Day, itself), may reach the century mark for Amarillo, while Tuesday and Wednesday look to fall back into the mid 90’s.

Regarding rainfall – chances look slim to none over the holiday weekend, while for Monday (Labor Day), and Tuesday – slightly better odds for isolated thunderstorms may be incorporated into upcoming forecasts.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris