Good Sunday everyone,

A dangerously cold Arctic airmass has continued to settle into the southern High Plains behind the Arctic front since early yesterday. Temperatures today are expected to only top out into the teens and single digits, with slightly warmer highs across the southwestern viewing area and eastern New Mexico. In conjunction with breezy winds in the teens, these frigid temperatures will promote wind chill values in the negatives throughout most of Sunday through early Tuesday. A wind chill warning continues for the combined Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles until noon CST Tuesday. Wind Chills of negative 20’s or colder are possible during the northern counties’ nighttime and early morning hours. Please make sure to mitigate or altogether avoid going outdoors, as just 30 minutes of exposure to this Arctic air could result in hypothermia and/or frostbite to your extremities. Also, please allow your faucets to drip slowly through midday Tuesday to keep your pipes from freezing and bursting. On the bright side, you can look forward to Wednesday as we’ll see a warmup into the 50’s and lower 60’s before another cold front arrives, dropping us into the 30’s and 40’s for the late workweek and weekend.

Forecaster Landry Judd