Good morning, everyone!

It will be another frigid start throughout the High Plains. Temperatures this morning will linger in the single digits. Wind chill values are going to be in the negatives as we head out the door to work. There is a Wind Chill Warning for SW Kansas, the OK Panhandle, and most of the TX Panhandle until tomorrow at Noon CST. There is also a Wind Chill Advisory for portions of eastern New Mexico and a few southeastern counties of the Texas Panhandle until tomorrow morning. The reason behind the issuance is due to the frigid wind chills anticipated for today and tomorrow morning. Wind chill values could get as low as -15 degrees to -25 degrees. Frostbite and hypothermia could be possible in these conditions if not careful. We will have breezy winds range from 15-25 mph this afternoon on top of the cold temperatures. The breezy winds are due to the pressure gradient tightening over the region. A few flurries are possible in the northern counties, as well. Little to no accumulation is anticipated.

As we wake up on Tuesday morning, prepare for another bitterly cold start. Temperatures will start to increase into the upper 20s and low 30s but will mostly remain below freezing. On Wednesday, afternoon temperatures are expected to increase into the upper 50s and 60s. Another frontal boundary is expected towards the end of the workweek. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel