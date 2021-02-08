Frigid February week ahead

Today will be a day of transition as frigid arctic air toys with the area. Amarillo and our western counties should see a partly sunny sky with variable winds, and highs in the 50’s and low 60’s. Our northeastern counties, however, could be much colder with a mix of 30’s and low 40’s. Tomorrow may see the arctic air mass make farther inroads to the southwest, bringing cold air to Amarillo and the vicinity. Instead of the 50’s and low 60’s like today, temperatures may struggle to reach the mid to upper 30’s locally. Our northeastern counties could hover in the frozen 20’s and low 30’s.

The cold air may retreat slightly back to the northeast on Wednesday, giving our area yet another day of a wide range in temperatures. The 50’s may return to our southwest counties, while the 20’s may be commonplace across our northeast zones. Amarillo should top out around a chilly 35.

The arctic air mass looks to push once more to the southwest on Thursday and Friday, this time covering all of our counties with sub-freezing air. The frigid teens and low 20’s will be entrenched across the Panhandles on both days, with wind chills around zero, or slightly colder. Speaking of zero, actual morning low temperatures will hover very close, while wind chills could be brutally cold with a range from 15 below to 5 above. Brrrrr!

On the precipitation front – patchy light blowing snow or flurries might occur on Thursday and Friday. Any accumulations look to be minimal at this time.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris