Another windy and very warm afternoon

Good morning, folks!

We are seeing some mild temps this morning in the 50s and 60s across the Panhandle with another warm day ahead of us. Temps will increase into the 80s for this afternoon with a cold front moving into the viewing area. Windy conditions with a Red Flag Warning in effect for this afternoon. Gusts will range from 40 to 50 mph at times through the region. There is still the potential for some storms to fire up in our area as there is a slim chance for our eastern counties. Models agree it will be in the border of Texas/Oklahoma.

After this front expect a huge cooldown with temps falling 20 degrees for our highs for Wednesday and Thursday. Temps look to rebound to around seasonal for Friday.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas