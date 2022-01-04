Another wildfire threat present for today

Good morning, everyone!
It will be a mild day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate out of the west today around 19 mph. A wildfire threat is in place today due to our warmer temperatures, dry grass, and high wind. Gusts could be up to 25 mph today. The wildfire warning is in place until 5pm for us in Amarillo. The high for tomorrow will be around 51 degrees. We’ll see the effects of a cold front tomorrow as it moves through the area, bringing down temperatures to the 50’s for that day. It’ll get even colder on Thursday, with highs only in the low 30’s. We warm back up towards the weekend, but another cold front looks to make way by Sunday. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Meteorologist Christian O Rangel