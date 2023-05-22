Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Showers and thunderstorms pushed through the High Plains last night and into the overnight hours. The highest observation was in Tulia with 1.86″ of rain. We are forecasting another wet week for us in the Panhandles. For today, highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Severe weather potential will be present. The Storm Prediction Center covering a huge section of the area under a slight risk of severe weather. Our main threats will be hail and wind. Tornado threat will be low but not absent. Storms will initiate after the noon hour and exit the area by the late evening hours. More strong storms for Tuesday and Wednesday so be sure to stay weather aware for this week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas