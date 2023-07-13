Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a mild and humid start on your way out the door at 8 a.m. Light winds will be in our favor for our wind forecast today. Today’s afternoon temps will be hot in the 90s and 100s all throughout the High Plains. We do have a few Heat Advisories for some eastern counties in effect from noon to 9 p.m. CDT and an Excessive Heat Warning for Palo Duro Canyon State Park from noon to 9 p.m. CDT. For this evening and overnight, we are tracking strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under the Marginal and Sight risk for severe weather. The main threats for today will be pockets of large hail, damaging winds, and flooding. For Friday morning, the temps will be in the 60s and 70s and some counties could wake up to showers and thunderstorms. We are looking at a slight cooldown for this weekend, for the temps will be in the upper- 80s. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel