From wintry weather to much warmer conditions

Overcast and cold conditions are on tap for today with bouts of flurries and pockets of snow. As of this writing, locations from I-40 and points north, have the best chance of seeing some minor accumulations. A dusting to less than an inch could occur in Amarillo, while upwards of 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible across our northern counties. Needless to say, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and use extreme caution. By the way, there could be a few rumbles of thunder with the heavier snow bands. Temperature-wise, as you can imagine, it won’t be very warm today. Highs will top out only in the 30’s and low 40’s.

Tomorrow looks to see improving weather with a clearing sky, light winds, and a blend of 40’s. Thursday could warm close to 60, while some locations on Friday could reach 70! The only negative will be breezy conditions for both days.

Lastly, a slight chance of rain is still possible on Saturday, otherwise, mild conditions should continue over the weekend with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris