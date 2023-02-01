Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the single digits and teens. Wind chill values have already fallen to -5 for some. Brutal temps will continue through the rest of the day with highs only in the 20’s and 30’s. Be sure to bundle up with multiple layers this morning. Flurries and light snow moving through the Panhandle, but not forecasting much accumulation. Additionally, there is a Winter Weather Advisory to the southeast as mix precipitation could be present. Any small amount of ice accumulation will create slick roads. Allow for some extra time and be vigilant. More moisture returns for Wednesday through Thursday morning. As of this morning, the areas favored for mix precipitation will continue to be to the south and southeast. Warmer temps by the end of the workweek are in the upper 50’s and 60’s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas