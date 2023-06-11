EDITORS NOTE: The video above is the latest update on severe weather on June 11, at 8:14 p.m.

Good evening, everyone!

We had another warm day in the 80’s with some pleasantly light winds. For this evening, we could expect another round of thunderstorms and showers. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, and Slight risk for today. For today, we could expect strong to severe thunderstorms for the viewing area. Flooding, large hail, and damaging winds will be the main concern this evening. Tornado threat is really low but not completely absent. For Monday morning, temperatures will be mild in the 50’s and 60’s. Monday’s afternoon temps will be warm in the 70’s for the top half of the viewing area and 80’s for the southern counties. The Amarillo, Canyon and Hereford areas are still under a Flood (Areal) Warning until 5 p.m. CDT on Monday, June 12. Avoid areas that are flooded. Have a great and safe Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel