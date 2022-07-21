Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with cloudy skies and temps in the 70’s and 60’s. It will be a humid and muggy start. There are a few lingering showers to the SE with more rain potential for this evening. A few models are indicated a chance for some isolated to scattered chance for some t-storms. We could see some gusty winds with those storms and therefore a general chance for some t-storms form the SPC. Highs for today will be cooler than Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps will mostly range in the mid 90’s across most of the area. Showers may still linger into Friday morning, but we look to dry out for the weekend. Temps will continue to stay above normal for the next seven days.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas