Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, another mild start to the day. We are tracking those highs for today to remain well above average in the 90s for this afternoon. There will be some breezy conditions ongoing throughout the morning hours into parts of the afternoon. We could see those gusts increasing up to 25 mph. The main story for today will be the potential some storms to move through our northern and central counties later this evening. There is a marginal risk of severe weather. The main concerns will be gusty winds up to 70 mph and hail up to 1.5″.

Still forecasting hot temps for the next few days before we cooldown for the weekend. Next week looks to bring us more moisture potential as we start the new workweek. More details to come.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas