Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging between the 60s to the low 80s across the High Plains. A high-pressure aloft continues across the Four Corners and stretches into the Texas Panhandle. The summer weather pattern will give us triple-digit temps this afternoon with a chance of record-breaking temps. Forecast afternoon temps will range between 99 to 109 degrees. A Heat Advisory will be issued until 9 p.m. for some dangerous conditions. A reminder to stay indoors if possible if not stay very hydrated through this week. There will be some breezy conditions off and on for the next seven days. Additionally, a very copy-and-paste forecast through Thursday evening.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas