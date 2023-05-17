Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. It is a humid start to the day with partly cloudy skies. We are tracking some brief showers moving through the Oklahoma Panhandle this morning. Highs will range in the 80s today. Rain chances remain in the seven-day forecast with scattered thunderstorms this evening and into tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a marginal risk for severe weather. Some storms could bring damaging wind, hail and flooding. The tornado threat will be on the low side today and on Thursday but cannot be ruled out completely since we are in the severe weather season. Temps will be in the 80s through Thursday followed by a cold front on Friday. Temps will then fall into the 70s but rain chances will remain in the forecast.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas