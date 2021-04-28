Another day of scattered showers and storms with cooler weather

Our late night and early morning thunderstorms will continue as a cold front sags south across the Panhandles. Best chances for stormy weather will be across our eastern counties. The tornado threat will be very low, but be aware of pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. As the day progresses forward, additional showers and thunderstorms might be possible by later today – lasting into Thursday morning. While probably not as severe, these storms could still have pockets of hail, downburst winds, and heavy rainfall. The weather should settle down for Friday, and our first weekend of May.

Temperature-wise, today and tomorrow will see highs in the cooler 60’s and low 70’s, while Friday could warm back into the mid 70’s. The low 80’s should be in place on Saturday, May 1, while the hotter low 90’s will make an brief appearance for Sunday.

Lastly, where is doesn’t rain, a wildfire threat will exist. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris