Good evening, everyone!

We had mild temps all throughout the High Plains. Some of us did wake up to some severe thunderstorms this morning. For today, the Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, and Slight Risk for severe weather. We can expect strong to severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon mainly for our northwest counties. We will wake up with mild temps in the 50’s and 60’s. Tuesday’s afternoon temps will be warm in the 70’s and 80’s. For tomorrow afternoon, we can expect a possibility for isolated thunderstorms. We will keep you updated on these events. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel